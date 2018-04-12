Commonwealth Games: England lose volleyball bronze match to New Zealand

England duo Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf have suffered two defeats against New Zealand on the Gold Coast

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf failed in their bid for beach volleyball bronze as they lost 2-0 to New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

The third seeds struggled to beat Ben and Sam O'Dea's defence at the net, falling behind early in the first set and failing to recover.

The New Zealand brothers had beaten the English pair 2-1 in their group match earlier in the competition.

Australia beat Canada 2-1 in a tense final to win the gold medal.

Canada were the only team to take a set off the top seeds during the competition.

Canada's world number one pair of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy 2-0 for gold in the women's event. The Vanuatu pairing of Linline Matauatu and Miller Pata defeated Cyprus 2-0 for bronze.