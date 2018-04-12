Commonwealth Games: England lose tense women's hockey semi-final against New Zealand

Media playback is not supported on this device England suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England women's hockey team lost a dramatic semi-final against New Zealand in a shootout and had to settle for a place in Saturday's bronze medal match.

New Zealand won the shootout 2-1, after neither side could break the deadlock in four goalless quarters.

That outcome was the reverse of 2014's semi-final in Glasgow, which England won on a shootout before taking silver.

The Kiwis will play Australia in Saturday's gold medal match while England face India for the bronze.

Alex Danson made her 300th international appearance, but was one of four England players to be denied from close range in the shootout.

Earlier on Thursday, Wales beat Ghana in a shootout to place ninth in the competition while Scotland comfortably beat Malaysia 4-2 to finish in seventh.

England's men will take on favourites Australia in Friday's semi-final (12:45 BST).