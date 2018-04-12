Commonwealth Games: Seonaid McIntosh emulates mum & sister with shooting bronze

Seonaid McIntosh won bronze in the 50m rifle prone, an event her mother and sister have both won medals in

Scotland now have 33 Commonwealth Games medals after shooter Seonaid McIntosh won bronze in the 50m rifle prone.

Her elder sister Jen, who won the prone gold in 2010 in Delhi and bronze at Glasgow 2014, was eighth.

Scotland has won a medal at women's prone at every Games since the discipline was introduced in 1994, with the sisters' mother Shirley among the previous medal winners.

The sisters compete again on Friday in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The younger McIntosh, 22, scored 618.1, just 2.9 behind the gold medal winner Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore.

Scotland are guaranteed at least three more medals, with a 34th set to follow on Thursday with either a gold or silver in the women's triples bowls, the Scottish trio reaching the final against host nation Australia (at 08:30 BST) with a 19-7 win over Canada.

Two more boxing medals - at least bronze - will be won on Friday with flyweight Reece McFadden and middleweight John Docherty having progressed to the semi-finals.

That will bring Scotland's tally on the Gold Coast to at least 36, making it their second most successful Commonwealth Games ever.

The only time a Scottish team has taken more medals was on home soil in Glasgow four years ago, when the hosts won 53 medals, including 19 gold.