Gold Coast 2018: Athletics - Women's Discus Throw

RankCountryNameResult
1AUSDani Stevens68.26
2INDSeema Punia60.41
3INDNavjeet Dhillon57.43
4NZSositina Hakeai57.16
5AUSTaryn Gollshewsky55.47
6AUSKimberley Mulhall54.93
7ENGJade Lally53.97
8CYPAndroniki Lada53.12
9BVITynelle Gumbs47.04
10CKITereapii Tapoki46.01
11MOZSalome Mugabe45.72
BVITrevia GumbsNM
NRUChanana JeremiahNM

