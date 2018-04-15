Gold Coast 2018: Team Wales roll of honour at the Commonwealth Games

From the section

Commonwealth Games: 'I feel so good now' - Elinor Barker celebrates gold

Wales have enjoyed a record-breaking time at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

With 36 medals including 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze, the Team Wales class of 2018 eclipsed previous leading efforts at Auckland 1990 and Glasgow 2014.

There were so many inspirational displays and podium performances on 11 days of Commonwealth competition in Australia as Wales finished seventh in the medal table.

The final sporting breakdown for Wales was six medals for cycling, five for shooting, swimming and athletics, four in boxing, three bowls, two in gymnastics, weightlifting and wrestling and one bronze each for table tennis and squash.

Here is the Team Wales 2018 roll of honour:

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

GOLD (10)

Gareth Evans, weightlifting, men's 69kg

Elinor Barker, track cycling, women's 25km points race

Olivia Breen, athletics, women's T38 long lump

Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon, bowls, men's pairs

Alys Thomas gets first gold in the pool for Wales and games record in the 200m butterfly

Hollie Arnold, athletics, women's F46 javelin throw

Alys Thomas, swimming, women's 200m butterfly

David Phelps, shooting, men's 50m rifle prone

Michael Wixey, shooting, men's trap (shotgun)

'It feels unreal, it has not sunk in yet'

Lauren Price, boxing, women's 75kg

Sammy Lee, boxing, men's 81kg.

SILVER (12)

Commonwealth Games: Wales' James Ball delighted to hit double medal target

James Ball, track cycling, men's B&VI 1000m time trial (guide Peter Mitchell)

James Ball, track cycling, men's B&VI sprint (guide Peter Mitchell)

Lewis Oliva, track cycling, men's keirin

Laura Daniels, bowls, women's singles

Welsh gymnast Latalia Bevan takes silver in the women's individual floor

Latalia Bevan, gymnastics, women's floor exercise

Ben Llewellin, shooting, men's skeet

Gareth Morris and Chris Watson, shooting, Queen's Prize Pairs

Daniel Jervis, swimming, men's 1500m freestyle

Laura Halford, rhythmic gymnastics, hoop.

Commonwealth Games: 'I let myself down' - Tearful Charig unhappy with silver

Kane Charig, silver, men's 65kg freestyle

Jon Mould, cycling, men's road race.

Rosie Eccles, boxing, women's 69kg

BRONZE (14)

Wales' Davies claims bronze in 20km race walk

Bethan Davies, athletics, women's 20km race walk

Laura Hughes, weightlifting, women's 75kg

Chloe Tutton, swimming, women's 200m breaststroke

Wales' Tesni Evans wins squash bronze

Tesni Evans, squash, women's singles

Georgia Davies, swimming, women's 50m backstroke

Georgia Davies, Chloe Tutton, Alys Thomas, Kathryn Greenslade, swimming, women's 4x100m medley relay.

Melissa Courtney says she is in "complete shock" after winning 1500m bronze

Melissa Courtney, athletics, women's 1500m.

Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles, bowls, mixed B2/B3 pairs (assisted by Byron John and John Wilson)

Curtis Dodge, wrestling, men's 74kg freestyle

Olivia Breen, athletics, women's T38 100m

Mickey McDonagh, boxing, men's 60kg

Sarah Wixey, shooting, women's trap (shotgun)

Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale

Dani Rowe, cycling, women's road race

Joshua Stacey, para-table tennis, TT6-10 men's singles.