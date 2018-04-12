Commonwealth Games: Wales' Laura Halford fifth in rhythmic gymnastics all-around final

Laura Halford had reached the final with the fourth highest score in qualifying

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Wales' Laura Halford missed out on an all-around medal in the rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fifth with England's Hannah Martin seventh.

Cyprus' Diamanto Evripidou won gold, as Canada's Katherine Uchida took silver.

Halford, bronze medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Games, was on course for third again after three of the four apparatus on Australia's Gold Coast.

But Malaysia's Amy Kwan Dict Weng's ribbon routine edged her into bronze.

Halford was less than one point off the bronze medal, having posted a score of 50.650 overall.

Just 1.300 points further behind was nerveless 15-year-old Martin, who showed great potential for the future, particularly with her performance with the first apparatus, the hoop.

Meanwhile, Wales' Gemma Frizelle came 12th, with Stephani Sherlock of England 14th.