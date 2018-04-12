Commonwealth Games: Wales' Curtis Dodge and England's Georgina Nelthorpe win bronze

Curtis Dodge (right) overcame Nigeria's Ebimienfaghe Assizecourt to take a bronze medal

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Wales' Curtis Dodge and England's Georgina Nelthorpe won Commonwealth bronze medals in freestyle wrestling on day eight on Australia's Gold Coast.

Dodge beat Ebimienfaghe Assizecourt of Nigeria in the men's -74kg medal match while Nelthorpe saw off Sierra Leone's Hajaratu Kamara in the women's 76kg.

But England's George Ramm missed out on a medal in the men's -57kg category.

The wrestling gold medals on day eight went to Canada, with three, and India, as Kumar Sushil won in the men's -74kg.

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe of Canada defended her women's 76kg Commonwealth title in style.

The bronze medal for Dodge - who competed in Judo at the 2014 Games in Glasgow - was Wales' 24th on the Gold Coast.