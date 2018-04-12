IoM mountain biker has 'ride of his life'

Corlett's hobbies on the official Commonwealth Games website are listed as "knitting, basket whittling and stunts"

Isle of Man mountain biker Nick Corlett recovered from a snapped chain on the opening lap to finish in the top 10 at the Commonwealth Games.

He battled back to finish in one hour 26.2 seconds - 8 mins 44 secs behind Kiwi gold medallist Samuel Gaze.

The 22-year-old said: "I had to rethink my game plan immediately and it turned into the ride of my life."

New Zealand's Anton Cooper finished second with South Africa's Alan Hatherly claiming bronze.

Competing in his first Games, Corlett added: "I'm really pleased but pretty annoyed at the same time."

Corlette said he was greeted with "tonnes of Manx flags" at the Australian Games

"I got a decent start but snapped my chain. I was well inside the top 10 at the first corner and put the power down. When I looked down my chain was gone.

"Luckily, the mechanics were nearby as it was so close to the start and they were great but when I got to the first climb there was no-one in sight, just spectators walking across the course thinking all the riders had gone past.

"Nothing can compare to this. It superseded all my expectations for my first Games. It blew my mind."

The Games will conclude on Sunday.