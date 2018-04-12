BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Kyle Langford wins 800m silver with storming finish
So close! Langford inches from gold with storming finish
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Kyle Langford produces a storming finish to win 800m silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, missing gold by the finest of margins.
