Commonwealth Games: Eilidh Doyle gathers third silver over 400m hurdles

Eilidh Doyle picked up a silver medal in the 400m hurdles for the third time at the Commonwealth Games.

Scotland's Doyle, who achieved the same result at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014, finished 0.47 seconds behind Jamaican winner Janieve Russell.

"That meant so much - I knew this would be the hardest Games to win a medal," said the 31-year-old.

Doyle finished strongly to overhaul South Africa's Wenda Nel, with Russell improving on her bronze from Glasgow.

"I'm absolutely delighted to come away with a medal," said Doyle, who was Scotland's first female flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

"I was happy with the way the heat went. I knew there was a little more left in me but you never know with hurdling, you just need to get it right on the night.

"I had to focus on my own race and execute the right stride pattern. It was a nice clean race. I've got a really good team around me, they have been brilliant."

Doyle, who is Scotland's most most decorated track and field athlete, picked up a bronze medal over 400m at the World Indoor Championships last month.

She also has an individual European Championships gold from 2014, a European Indoors silver from 2013, and nine 4 x 400m relay medals from Olympics, World Championships, Europeans, World and European Indoors.