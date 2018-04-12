BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Leon Reid's emotional rollercoaster as he earns surprise bronze
Northern Ireland's Leon Reid finishes fourth in the Commonwealth Games 200m final only to be promoted to the bronze medal after the disqualification of England's Zharnel Hughes.
Immediately after the race, Reid spoke of his disappointment but BBC Sport caught up with him again as he was waiting to see whether England's appeal against Hughes' disqualification had been successful.
