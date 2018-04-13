BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Epic diving fail by New Zealand's Elizabeth Cui in women's 1m springboard
When divers get it very wrong
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch as New Zealand's Elizabeth Cui gets her dive badly wrong during the women's 1m springboard preliminary round at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
