BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Laura Halford wins silver in rhythmic gymnastics

Halford wins hoop silver for Wales

Laura Halford wins silver in the hoop final of the rhythmic gymnastics as Wales win a 26th medal on the Gold Coast to surpass their previous Commonwealth Games overseas best medal haul.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: England fail to finish 4x400m relay heat

Available to UK users only

Top Stories