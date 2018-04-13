Commonwealth Games: Wales' Laura Halford wins silver in rhythmic gymnastics

From the section

Laura Halford won a silver and two bronze medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Wales have broken their Commonwealth Games overseas medal record after Laura Halford won silver in the hoop final of the rhythmic gymnastics.

Compatriot Gemma Frizelle was eighth as Diamanto Evripidou from Cyprus took gold, her fourth of the Games.

Evripidou also won in the ball, all-round individual and team event.

Halford just missed the podium in the ball and ribbon finals, finishing fourth, while England's Hannah Martin came fifth in the ball final.

Wales' previous overseas best medal haul was 25 in New Zealand in 1990.