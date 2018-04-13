Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley & Dan Goodfellow win synchronised 10m platform gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Daley & Goodfellow's 'marvellous' dive en route to gold

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow beat fellow English pair Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams to win Commonwealth Games gold in the synchronised 10m platform.

It was a fourth Commonwealth gold medal for Daley, who has won two individual 10m titles, this event in 2010 and a silver in Glasgow in 2014.

Daley and Goodfellow had a poor final dive but took gold on 405.81 points.

Dixon and Williams, both 17, won silver with 399.99, with Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Declan Stacey third.

Scotland's James Heatley and Lucas Thomson had five solid dives to put themselves in medal contention but a poor final dive saw them finish fifth.

Bedggood and Stacey produced a 90-point final dive to cement at least bronze and put pressure on the English pairs.

In contrast, Goodfellow over-rotated in his and Daley's final dive - a forward four-and-a-half somersaults - but the Olympic bronze medallists had built enough of a lead to hold on to gold.

Daley, who pulled out of the individual 10m platform through injury, told BBC Sport: "I didn't know if I was going to be able to compete so this medal means a whole lot to me.

"I know I've won medals in the past but it's been a smoother journey to get to those competitions whereas this has been a really rough and rocky ride.

"It was a close call as to whether I would be pulled from the synchro as well. As a competitor I want to do everything possible to compete. I had massage, compression, ice baths... I did everything I could to get myself in best possible shape."

Goodfellow added: "He has been struggling all week but it shows what a great competitor he is. We only did our dives two days ago so we didn't know what would happen."

Dixon and Williams were the last to dive but, while they were unable to knock their team-mates off top spot, they were clearly delighted with their silver medal.