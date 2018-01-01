Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Javelin results
Qualifying Round
|Group A
|Name
|Country
|Distance (m)
|1
|Anderson Peters
|GRN
|80.44
|2
|Neeraj Chopra
|IND
|80.42
|3
|Albert Reynolds
|LCA
|78.09
|4
|Luke Cann
|AUS
|77.43
|5
|Shakeil Waithe
|TTO
|75.20
|6
|Alex Kiprotich
|KEN
|74.88
|7
|DG Ranasinghe
|SRI
|74.72
|8
|Samuel Kure
|NGA
|73.48
|9
|Joe Harris
|IOM
|70.61
|10
|Donny Tuimaseve
|SAM
|67.78
|11
|Imo Fiamalua
|TUV
|52.84
|12
|Nia Misikea
|NIU
|47.73
|Group B
|Name
|Country
|Distance (m)
|1
|Hamish Peacock
|AUS
|81.22 Q
|2
|Arshad Nadeem
|PKN
|80.45 Q
|3
|Vipin Kashana
|IND
|78.88 Q
|4
|Phil-Mar Janse van Rensburg
|SA
|78.00 Q
|5
|Ben Burnell
|NZ
|75.29
|6
|Julius Yego
|KEN
|74.55
|7
|Leslaine Baird
|GUY
|74.27
|8
|Alexander Pascal
|CAY
|66.66
|9
|Andre Bazil
|DMA
|65.81
|10
|Paul Gennard
|GRN
|60.16
|11
|Jack Nasawa
|VAN
|56.12
|12
|Leo Kaufisi
|NIU
|38.44