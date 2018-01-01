Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Javelin results

Qualifying Round

Group ANameCountryDistance (m)
1Anderson Peters GRN80.44
2Neeraj ChopraIND80.42
3Albert ReynoldsLCA78.09
4Luke CannAUS77.43
5Shakeil WaitheTTO75.20
6Alex KiprotichKEN74.88
7DG RanasingheSRI74.72
8Samuel KureNGA73.48
9Joe HarrisIOM70.61
10Donny TuimaseveSAM67.78
11Imo FiamaluaTUV52.84
12Nia MisikeaNIU47.73
Group BNameCountryDistance (m)
1Hamish PeacockAUS81.22 Q
2Arshad NadeemPKN80.45 Q
3Vipin KashanaIND78.88 Q
4Phil-Mar Janse van RensburgSA78.00 Q
5Ben BurnellNZ75.29
6Julius YegoKEN74.55
7Leslaine BairdGUY74.27
8Alexander PascalCAY66.66
9Andre BazilDMA65.81
10Paul GennardGRN60.16
11Jack NasawaVAN56.12
12Leo KaufisiNIU38.44

Top Stories