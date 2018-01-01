Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 1500m results

Heats

Heat 1NameCountryTime
1Timothy CheruiyotKEN3:42.95 Q
2Ryan GregsonAUS3:43.06 Q
3Kumari TakiKEN3:43.93 Q
4Amine KhadiriCYP3:44.29 Q
5Chris O'HareSCO3:44.76
6Harvey DixonGIB3:47.03
7Luke MatthewAUS3:47.08
8Tom MarshallWAL3:50.95
9Mohammad DookunMRI3:53.43
Heat 2NameCountryTime
1Elijah ManangoiKEN3:46.82 Q
2Jinson JohnsonIND3:47.04 Q
3Jake WightmanSCO3:47.16 Q
4Charles GriceENG3:47.19 Q
5Jordan WilliamszAUS3:47.75
6Ronald MusagalaUGA3:48.62
7Christos DimitriouAUS3:49.84
8Rowan AxeWAL3:49.89
9Elliott DoreyJEY3:52.75

