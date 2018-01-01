Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 1500m results
Heats
|Heat 1
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Timothy Cheruiyot
|KEN
|3:42.95 Q
|2
|Ryan Gregson
|AUS
|3:43.06 Q
|3
|Kumari Taki
|KEN
|3:43.93 Q
|4
|Amine Khadiri
|CYP
|3:44.29 Q
|5
|Chris O'Hare
|SCO
|3:44.76
|6
|Harvey Dixon
|GIB
|3:47.03
|7
|Luke Matthew
|AUS
|3:47.08
|8
|Tom Marshall
|WAL
|3:50.95
|9
|Mohammad Dookun
|MRI
|3:53.43
|Heat 2
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Elijah Manangoi
|KEN
|3:46.82 Q
|2
|Jinson Johnson
|IND
|3:47.04 Q
|3
|Jake Wightman
|SCO
|3:47.16 Q
|4
|Charles Grice
|ENG
|3:47.19 Q
|5
|Jordan Williamsz
|AUS
|3:47.75
|6
|Ronald Musagala
|UGA
|3:48.62
|7
|Christos Dimitriou
|AUS
|3:49.84
|8
|Rowan Axe
|WAL
|3:49.89
|9
|Elliott Dorey
|JEY
|3:52.75