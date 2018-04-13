Commonwealth Games: Wales set new overseas medal record

From the section

Laura Halford was fifth in the all-round individual final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

A silver for rhythmic gymnast Laura Halford gave Wales a 26th medal on the Gold Coast to surpass their previous Commonwealth Games overseas record set in Auckland in 1990.

Halford 's second-place finish in the hoop helped Wales to a ninth silver alongside seven golds and 10 bronze medals.

This surpasses the 25-medal haul in New Zealand in 1990.

Wales have five more medals guaranteed in boxing and wrestling.

Team Wales remain in sight of the highest haul of 36 medals in one Games, achieved in Glasgow in 2014.

The most golds achieved by Wales in one Commonwealth Games was 10 in Auckland.

Wrestler Kane Charig is guaranteed a gold or silver in the men's freestyle 65kg event after wining two contests to go through to the final

This included beating Jean Guyliane Bandou from Mauritius in the semi-final

Following her silver success, Halford finished fourth in the ball final, while Gemma Frizelle placed eighth in the hoop competition.

Joshua Stacey lost to England's Ross Wilson in the para table TT6-10 semi-final singles but can still win a bronze medal on Saturday.

Shooter Sian Corish missed out on a place in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final, finishing ninth in qualifying.

On the track, Tom Marshall and Rowan Axe failed to qualify for the men's 1500m final.