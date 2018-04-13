BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England’s Matt Hudson-Smith pulls up injured in the first leg of the 4x400m men's relay heat

England fail to finish 4x400m relay heat

Defending champions England fail to finish the 4x400m relay heat at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after Matt Hudson-Smith pulls up injured on the first leg.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories