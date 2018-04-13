BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England’s Matt Hudson-Smith pulls up injured in the first leg of the 4x400m men's relay heat
England fail to finish 4x400m relay heat
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Defending champions England fail to finish the 4x400m relay heat at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after Matt Hudson-Smith pulls up injured on the first leg.
