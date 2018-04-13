Commonwealth Games: Seonaid McIntosh wins her second shooting bronze for Scotland

From the section

Seonaid McIntosh won gold at the 2017 European Championships

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh won her second bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a third-place finish in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting.

England's Katie Gleeson came fifth, while McIntosh's older sister Jennifer, who won silver in 2014, was eighth.

India earned a one-two in the 50m rifle 3 positions through Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil.

Seonaid McIntosh, 22, had already won a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle prone on Thursday.

She is the third member of her family to win a Commonwealth Games shooting medal.

Jennifer won two golds in Delhi in 2010 and their mother Shirley won gold in at Victoria 1994.