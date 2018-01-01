Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 10,000m
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|UGA
|Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei
|27:19.62
|2
|CAN
|Mohammed Ahmed
|27:20.56
|3
|KEN
|Rodgers Kwemoi
|27:28.66
|4
|UGA
|Jacob Kiplimo
|27:30.25
|5
|NZ
|Jake Robertson
|27:30.90
|6
|SA
|Stephen Mokoka
|27:44.58
|7
|UGA
|Timothy Toroitich
|27:47.35
|8
|KEN
|Jonathan Muia Ndiku
|27:56.24
|9
|ENG
|Andrew Vernon
|28:17.11
|10
|AUS
|Patrick Tiernan
|28:41.16
|11
|KEN
|Josphat Bett Kipkoech
|28:56.94
|12
|AUS
|Stewart Mcsweyn
|28:58.22
|13
|MAW
|Kefasi Chitsala
|29:21.68
|14
|LES
|Toka Badboy
|31:22.38
|VAN
|Simon Charley
|DNS