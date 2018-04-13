BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland win lawn bowls men’s fours gold
Scotland win lawn bowls men’s fours gold
Scotland win gold after taking four in a thrilling final end to beat Australia 15-13 in the final of the lawn bowls men's fours at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
