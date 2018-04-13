Commonwealth Games: Jersey's Elliott Dorey unhappy after poor 1500m performance

Dorey had run a season's best time in the heats of the 800m on Tuesday

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Jersey's Elliott Dorey says he is unhappy with how he ran in the 1500m heats at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old, who won an appeal to race on the Gold Coast, was last in his heat and second slowest overall in a time of 3:52.75.

"I'm a bit disappointed with how I ran because I got pipped late," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I basically said 'put my faith in me and I'll do it on the day' and I haven't performed.

"Other people have been left at home who would probably have performed better, so I'm pretty disappointed in myself really."

Running at his first major international event Dorey - who also raced in the 800m earlier in the week - felt he had a good chance of making the final after seeing a slow first heat.

"We all looked at each other and thought there was an opportunity to run fast and get the extra spaces in the final," he said.

"But no-one took it on and towards the last lap I didn't have anything left."

Aiming for Birmingham

But the 2013 Island Games gold medallist and silver medallist from 2015 says he will aim to be back at the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

"It's been an amazing experience, even if I didn't run as well as I'd have liked to.

"But I don't like saying I'll come into these competitions for the experience and to make the numbers up.

"I want to be competing in finals for medals, so this is a good experience and has motivated me even more to come back next time and be right up there.

"It doesn't always go how you want it to, but I'm not going to stop believing in myself and believing that I can achieve what I want to."