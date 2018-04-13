Commonwealth Games: Scotland up to 40 medals on the Gold Coast

Grace Reid added another gold medal for Scotland

Grace Reid and Alex Marshall's historic golds have taken Scotland's tally of medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to 40.

Reid ended Scotland's 60-year wait for a diving gold by winning the women's 1m springboard.

Marshall, as part of the bowls men's fours, set a new Scottish record of five Commonwealth Games golds as hosts Australia were beaten 15-13.

Earlier, there were Scottish bronze wins in bowls, boxing and shooting.

Claire Johnston and Lesley Doig finished third overall in the bowls women's pairs by beating Canada 18-10.

Seonaid McIntosh was third in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions - her second bronze medal of these Games.

Reece McFadden lost in a split decision to Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine in the 52kg semi-final, meaning he emulated his Glasgow 2014 bronze.

Scotland's biggest medal tally at a Commonwealth Games came four years ago when as hosts they won 53 medals and their previous high at an oversees Games was 29 at Melbourne 2006, which included 11 golds.

On the Gold Coast, Scotland now have nine gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Reid is competing in her third Commonwealth Games and made it to the podium for the first time

In Friday's athletics, Scots Chris O'Hare and Jake Wightman qualified for the final of the 1500m. O'Hare, in the first heat, finished fifth in a time of 3:44.76 and goes through as a fastest loser. Wightman was third in his heat, running a time of 3:47.16.

Glasgow 2014 silver medallist Kirsty Gilmour is through to the badminton women's singles semi-finals after her quarter-final opponent, India's Ruthvika Gadde, retired hurt with Gilmour leading in the first game. Gilmour will play Gadde's compatriot Saina Nehwal on Saturday morning.

In squash, Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban beat Malaysia's Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Eain Yow Ng to reach the men's doubles semi-finals, where they will take on Australia's Zac Alexander and David Palmer.

Boxer John Docherty competes in the men's 75kg, taking on Cameroon's Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue in their semi-final.

Darren Burnett lost the bronze medal match of the men's bowls singles, 21-14 to England's Robert Paxton.