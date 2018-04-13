Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow lead England one-two

Media playback is not supported on this device Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead England team-mates

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England won gold and silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving on the day Alex Marshall became Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete by winning a fifth gold medal.

On the ninth day of the Gold Coast Games, Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow beat fellow English pair Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams to win diving gold.

Marshall and compatriots Ronald Duncan, Derek Oliver and Paul Foster then defeated Australia 15-13 to win the men's fours title in bowls.

Elsewhere, Wales set a new record for most medals won at an overseas Commonwealth Games.

Their previous best was the 25 medals they secured in New Zealand in 1990, but rhythmic gymnast Laura Halford took them past that figure with a silver in the hoop.

Wrestler Kane Charig added another silver in the men's -65kg, while Sarah Wixey won bronze in the women's trap shooting behind Northern Ireland's Kirsty Barr, who took silver.

There were further medals for the home nations in bowls as Scotland's Lesley Doig and Claire Johnston beat Canada's Leanne Chinery and Kelly McKerihen 18-10 to win women's pairs bronze.

The England quartet of Louis Ridout, David Bolt, Jamie Chestney and Samuel Tolchard won bronze with a 15-9 win over the Welsh team of Ross Owen, Stephen Harris, Marc Wyatt and Jonathan Tomlinson in the men's fours.

England's Charlie Bowling won bronze in the -65kg wrestling, Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh claimed bronze in the 50m rifle three positions shooting competition, and England's Sam Gowin finished with bronze in the rapid-fire 25m pistol event.

Daley collects fourth Commonwealth gold

Daley had won gold in the synchronised 10m platform diving with Max Brick in 2010, and a silver with James Denny in Glasgow four years ago.

But the 23-year-old returned to the gold-medal position with Goodfellow, 21, in Australia as the pair scored 405.81 points.

Fellow Englishmen Dixon and Williams, both 17, collected 399.99 points to take silver, with Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Declan Stacey third.

Daley has now won four Commonwealth gold medals, having also won 10m platform individual golds in 2010 and 2014. Injury meant he could not defend his individual title this time.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to compete so this medal means a whole lot to me," said Daley.

"This has been a really rough and rocky ride. It was close to whether I would be pulled from the synchro. I had massage, compression, ice baths - I did everything I could to get myself in the best possible shape."

Goodfellow added: "He has been struggling all week but it shows what a great competitor he is. We only did our dives two days ago so we didn't know what would happen."

Elsewhere England's Katherine Torrance and Alicia Blagg qualified for the women's 1m springboard final, which will be held later on Friday.

Jack Laugher is aiming for his third gold of the Games when he and Chris Mears go in the final of the men's synchronised 3m springboard final (12:14 BST), with English brothers Jack and Ross Haslam also in that event.

Record-breaking day for Marshall

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland win lawn bowls men’s fours gold

Marshall, 51, won his fifth Commonwealth gold medal as he helped Scotland to a dramatic victory over Australia in the bowls men's fours.

Australia led 8-2 after three ends and 13-11 in the final end, but Marshall's team picked up four shots to win gold.

This latest success means Marshall eclipsed sprinter Alan Wells and Para-cyclist Neil Fachie, who both won four Commonwealth golds for Scotland.

It also means Scotland have won five bowls medals on the Gold Coast.

Key action on day nine

11:13 BST: Athletics - heptathlon 800m. England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is in the lead before the last event of the competition.

11:17: Women's rugby sevens - Australia v England. The pool stage gets under way with title favourites and Olympic champions Australia facing England.

11:40: Athletics - women's 800m final. South Africa's Caster Semenya is strongly fancied to win a first Commonwealth Games title.

12:07: Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboard. Jack Laugher and Chris Mears considered retirement after becoming Britain's first Olympic diving champions in Rio, but they are favourites to retain their Commonwealth crown.