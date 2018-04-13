Commonwealth Games: Kane Charig wins wrestling silver, Charlie Bowling bronze

Wales' Kane Charig was baten by India's Bajrang Punia in the -65kg final

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online.

Wales' Kane Charig said that he "let himself down" despite winning a silver medal in his nation's best wrestling result at a Commonwealth Games.

Charig, 26, lost 10-0 to India's Bajrang Punia in the -65kg final.

"You don't win a silver, you lose a gold. It is a runners-up prize. I don't get up early and go training and work so hard to perform like that," he said.

England's Charlie Bowling beat Jean Guyliane Bandou of Mauritius for bronze.

Charig, who switched to wrestling from judo in 2012, said after his quarter-final win over Bowling that he wanted gold to repay the sacrifices he had made, both in time and money, for his sport.

"I'm poor, I've got no money, I've got nothing. That's why I'm here," he said.

"I didn't come here to go home empty-handed. I'm here to win."

Kane Charig competing in the 2011 London Grand Prix when he was judoka

Charig has had seven operations to fix a string of injuries which has included breaking his hand, shoulder and elbow.

Now British number one, he has previously travelled to the United States, training in New York to improve his skills.

His silver was Wales' 29th medal of the Games overall and the second from a two-strong wrestling team that also includes -74kg bronze medallist Curtis Dodge