Commonwealth Games: Five Home Nations boxers secure gold-medal bouts

Lisa Whiteside won a silver medal at the World Championships in 2014

England's Lisa Whiteside will face Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul in the Commonwealth Games 51kg final, as five home nations boxers reached gold-medal bouts by winning semi-finals on Friday.

Whiteside edged a split decision against Australia's Taylah Robertson.

McNaul outpointed Kenya's Christine Ongare to reach the final.

There were also semi-final wins for Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine (52kg) and English duo Galal Yafai (46-49kg) and Paige Murney (60kg).

Leicester's Murney, 23, beat Nigeria's Yetunde Odunuga by split decision and told BBC Sport she would win gold "for the kids back on the estate".

Yafai, 25, looked totally dominant and produced the only stoppage win of the morning session against Sri Lanka's Thiwanka Ranasinghe.

Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul set up a crowdfunding page to get to the Gold Coast

Whiteside came back from losing the first round on the Gold Coast to earn a split-decision victory.

The 32-year-old told BBC Sport: "I was on their home turf and still got the decision. I'm in the final and it means the world. I know at home my mum will be crying her eyes out. No-one is taking gold off me."

Irvine's semi-final win was against Scotland's Reece McFadden, but Northern Ireland's James McGivern was beaten.

After defeat at 91kg, England's Cheavon Clarke said "no-one comes here for a bronze medal", while team-mate Luke McCormack (64kg) and Wales' Michael McDonagh (60kg) also suffered semi-final defeats to leave them with bronze.

The five home nations fighters who progressed to at least guarantee a silver on Friday morning join Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara, England's Sandy Ryan and Wales' Rosie Eccles, who have already reached the gold-medal matches.

There are a further 10 home nations fighters in semi-final competition during Friday's second session, beginning 09:32 BST.