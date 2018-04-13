BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Grace Reid wins diving gold in 1m springboard
Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold
Commonwealth Games
Grace Reid becomes the first Scottish female diver to win a Commonwealth medal after claiming gold in the 1m springboard at Gold Coast 2018.
