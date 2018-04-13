Commonwealth Games: England & Wales beaten in women's rugby sevens

England and Wales both lost to Olympic champions and host nation Australia on the first day of the women's rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

England opened with a 17-5 victory over Fiji, before losing 29-12 to the hosts.

Wales lost 34-5 to the Australians before a 29-7 defeat by Fiji in their second Pool B match.

In Pool A, New Zealand scored 86 points without reply against Kenya (45-0) and South Africa (41-0), as Canada also won their opening two matches.

England and Wales meet in their final pool game at 09:59 BST on Saturday, while the men's competition also gets under way with England, Wales and Scotland all in action.

