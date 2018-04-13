Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu is overcome with emotion after winning a gold medal in the 68kg Women's Freestyle Wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

However her opponent, Canada's Danielle Lappage, seems less than impressed with Oborududu's exuberance.

WATCH MORE: Sweaty squash: 'He's slipped on his own sweat'

WATCH MORE: Gold Coast Playlist: Daley's bid for gold, heptathlon duo dazzle & basketball shock