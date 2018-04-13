BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England women shock Canada to reach basketball final
Highlights: England shock Canada to reach basketball final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch England women pull off a sensational shock as they beat favourites Canada by 10 points to reach the basketball final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
