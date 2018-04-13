BBC Sport - Watch: Kirsty Barr wins Northern Ireland's first women's solo shooting medal
Watch: Barr wins NI's first women's solo shooting medal
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Kirsty Barr becomes the first female solo shooter to earn a medal for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.
The Craigavon woman took silver in the women's trap after a dramatic final against Laetisha Scanlan of Australia that went down to the final target with Sarah Wixey of Wales in third.
Barr is just the second woman to win a shooting medal for Northern Ireland after Hazel McIntosh partnered David Calvert to a bronze medal in 1982.