Commonwealth Games: Rajiv Ouseph leads England badminton progress

Rajiv Ouseph won silver in the men's singles at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

England have the opportunity to win a glut of badminton medals at the Commonwealth Games after five quarter-final wins on Friday.

Rajiv Ouseph beat Canada's Jason Ho-shue 2-0 in the men's singles.

In mixed doubles, the pairs of Chris and Gabby Adcock and Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith progressed.

Smith then teamed up with Sarah Walker to reach the women's doubles semis, while Ellis partnered Chris Langridge to the same stage of the men's doubles.

However, Chloe Birch and Jessica Pugh were beaten in their women's doubles quarter-final.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour reached the last four of the women's singles thanks to a retirement by India's Ruthvika Gadde.