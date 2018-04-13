BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Olympic champions Chris Mears and Jack Laugher defend synchro title
Terrific triple: Laugher wins third Commonwealth title
Olympic men's springboard synchro champions Chris Mears and Jack Laugher win the Gold Coast 2018 title as Laugher claims his third gold of the Commonwealth Games.
