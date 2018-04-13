BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Heptathlon bronze medallist Niamh Emerson follows in footsteps of Jessica Ennis-Hill
Emerson follows in footsteps of Ennis-Hill
England's Niamh Emerson follows in the footsteps of hero Jessica Ennis-Hill by winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games in her first outing at a major event.
