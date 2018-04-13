Commonwealth Games: England's Paul Drinkhall & Liam Pitchford reach table tennis final

England's Paul Drinkhall, mixed doubles gold, and Liam Pitchford, singles bronze, both won medals at Glasgow 2014

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England table tennis pair Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford reached the final of the men's doubles event on day nine of the Commonwealth Games.

Drinkhall, 28, and Pitchford, 24, defeated India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty 3-0.

Pitchford and Tin Tin Ho qualified for the mixed doubles semi-finals, beating Shetty and Madhurika Patkar 3-2.

In the men's singles, England's Samuel Walker won 4-0 against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to reach the semi-final.

The 22-year-old is yet to drop a game and will face Singapore's Ning Gao on Saturday at 08:20 BST for a shot at the gold medal.

However, compatriot Pitchford, the 2014 bronze medallist, lost 4-2 to 2006 champion Sharath Achanta.

England's Sam Walker reached the last 16 of the 2017 World Table Tennis Championships doubles

Duo Drinkhall and Pitchford will now face Achanta and Gnanasekaran, also of India, in Saturday's final at 11:45 BST.

Saturday's final of the men's singles TT6-10 will be an all-England affair between Kim Daybell and Ross Wilson at 05:05 BST.

Wilson defeated Wales' Joshua Stacey 3-1 while Daybell overcame South Africa's Theo Cogill in five games.

England's Felicity Pickard will play for a bronze medal in the women's event against the host nation's Andrea McDonnell, after she lost 3-0 to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye at the semi-final stage.

Pickard's medal bid begins at 03:20 BST on Saturday.