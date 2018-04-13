BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Steven Donnelly proud despite semi-final exit

Donnelly proud despite semi-final exit

Ballymena boxer Steven Donnelly said he was "beaten fair and square" in his Commonwealth Games semi-final defeat by Vikas Krishan of India on the Gold Coast.

The middleweight was leading on four of the five scorecards after the opening round but he was unable to maintain the pace as Krishan scored a unanimous points win to book his place in the final.

