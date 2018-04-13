BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Michael Johnson questions Matt Hudson-Smith maturity after relay injury
Johnson questions Hudson-Smith's 'maturity' after relay injury
Commonwealth Games pundit Michael Johnson questions Matt Hudson-Smith's warm-up strategy after he pulled up early with an apparent hamstring injury early in the first leg of the 4x400m relay.
