BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: South Africa's Julia Vincent produces nightmare dive
Nightmare moment for South African diver
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch as South African diver Julia Vincent gets her approach all wrong during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: How Johnson-Thompson won Commonwealth gold
Available to UK users only