Commonwealth Games: England's Lisa Whiteside & Galal Yafai win boxing golds

Whiteside produced a dominant display to defeat McNaul

England's Lisa Whiteside and Galal Yafai landed their first global titles by winning Commonwealth Games gold.

Whiteside, 32, unanimously out-pointed Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul at -51kg, while Yafai, 25, got a split call against India's Amit Phangal at -49kg.

Sixteen home nations fighters compete for gold on Saturday.

England's Paige Murney was beaten at 60kg, while Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara (-48kg) and Brendan Irvine (-52kg), also ended up with silvers.

O'Hara said she was "proud" of her display in a unanimous points defeat by five-time world champion Mary Kom - a member of India's parliament - while Irvine also lost to Indian opposition in Gaurav Solanki.

'Believe to achieve'

Whiteside, who almost quit boxing in 2015 after fracturing her skull, found consistent joy with the left hook on her way to securing gold, prompting McNaul to leave the ring in tears.

"It's not real this is it? I am absolutely made up," said Whiteside. "It shows to everyone at home, follow your dreams and believe to achieve."

Yafai meanwhile engaged in a fight at close quarters with Phangal and his opponent was visibly fatigued late on as a result of the constant pressure.

Yafai won European Championships silver last year

The Birmingham fighter told BBC Sport his celebrations would consist of "burgers and maybe a few fizzy pops", while for beaten Murney focus quickly turned to the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old has only been part of the GB Boxing setup for a short period and in just her 11th international contest she faced Australia's Anja Stridsam on home soil.

"I only gave up my part-time job eight weeks ago to focus and if someone had said a year ago I'd be able to just focus on my boxing I'd have taken it," said Leicester's Murney. "I will take the silver but I'm coming for those golds."

Later on Saturday a further 10 home nations fighters will compete for medals in the final boxing session of Gold Coast 2018 from 09:32 BST.