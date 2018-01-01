Commonwealth Games: Diving – Women's 3m Springboard results
Qualification
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total
|1
|AUS
|Esther Qin
|332.10
|Q
|2
|CAN
|Pamela Ware
|318.45
|Q
|3
|CAN
|Jennifer Abel
|315.80
|Q
|4
|ENG
|Katherine Torrance
|305.85
|Q
|5
|SCO
|Grace Reid
|305.15
|Q
|6
|AUS
|Maddison Keeney
|302.50
|Q
|7
|ENG
|Alicia Blagg
|287.35
|Q
|8
|AUS
|Anabelle Smith
|272.85
|Q
|9
|MAS
|Nur Dhabitah Sabri
|243.30
|Q
|10
|NZL
|Elizabeth Cui
|241.20
|Q
|11
|RSA
|Julia Vincent
|229.50
|Q
|12
|MAS
|Kimberly Qian Bong
|223.75
|Q
|13
|RSA
|Nicole Gillis
|221.15
|R
|14
|RSA
|Micaela Bouter
|213.70
|R
|15
|MAS
|Jasmine Lai
|202.80