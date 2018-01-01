Commonwealth Games: Diving – Women's 3m Springboard results

Qualification

RankCountryNameTotal
1AUSEsther Qin332.10Q
2CANPamela Ware318.45Q
3CANJennifer Abel315.80Q
4ENGKatherine Torrance305.85Q
5SCOGrace Reid305.15Q
6AUSMaddison Keeney302.50Q
7ENGAlicia Blagg287.35Q
8AUSAnabelle Smith272.85Q
9MASNur Dhabitah Sabri243.30Q
10NZLElizabeth Cui241.20Q
11RSAJulia Vincent229.50Q
12MASKimberly Qian Bong223.75Q
13RSANicole Gillis221.15R
14RSAMicaela Bouter213.70R
15MASJasmine Lai202.80

