Commonwealth Games: Diving – Men's 10m Platform results
Qualification
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Points
|1
|ENG
|Matthew Dixon
|429.70
|Q
|2
|ENG
|Noah Williams
|427.25
|Q
|3
|AUS
|Declan Stacey
|401.75
|Q
|4
|AUS
|Domonic Bedggood
|393.75
|Q
|5
|WAL
|Aidan Heslop
|385.10
|Q
|6
|MAS
|Yiwei Chew
|382.55
|Q
|7
|ENG
|Matthew Lee
|380.85
|Q
|8
|CAN
|Vincent Riendeau
|371.15
|Q
|9
|CAN
|Rylan Wiens
|359.60
|Q
|10
|SCO
|Lucas Thomson
|321.65
|Q
|11
|AUS
|Matthew Barnard
|319.95
|Q
|12
|CAN
|Tyler Henschel
|313.35
|Q
|13
|SRI
|Sahan Peiris
|181.00
|R