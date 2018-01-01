Commonwealth Games: Diving – Men's 10m Platform results

Qualification

RankCountryNamePoints
1ENGMatthew Dixon429.70Q
2ENGNoah Williams427.25Q
3AUSDeclan Stacey401.75Q
4AUSDomonic Bedggood393.75Q
5WALAidan Heslop385.10Q
6MASYiwei Chew382.55Q
7ENGMatthew Lee380.85Q
8CANVincent Riendeau371.15Q
9CANRylan Wiens359.60Q
10SCOLucas Thomson321.65Q
11AUSMatthew Barnard319.95Q
12CANTyler Henschel313.35Q
13SRISahan Peiris181.00R

Top Stories