Commonwealth Games: England beat Jamaica to reach final for first time

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England made history by reaching their first Commonwealth Games netball final with a dramatic comeback over Jamaica in the semi-finals.

England were six goals down at half-time as they struggled to contain Jamaica shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid and looked panicked in attack.

But the third-ranked side fought back to take a 56-55 victory as shooter Jo Harten scored in the final second.

England will face Australia or New Zealand in Sunday's final.

More to follow.