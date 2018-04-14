Commonwealth Games: England beat Jamaica to reach final for first time

Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
England made history by reaching their first Commonwealth Games netball final with a dramatic comeback over Jamaica in the semi-finals.

England were six goals down at half-time as they struggled to contain Jamaica shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid and looked panicked in attack.

But the third-ranked side fought back to take a 56-55 victory as shooter Jo Harten scored in the final second.

England will face Australia or New Zealand in Sunday's final.

