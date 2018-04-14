BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Dani Rowe wins road cycling bronze
Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale
Watch a thrilling sprint finish to the women's road race at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as Wales' Dani Rowe wins bronze behind Australia's Chloe Hosking and New Zealand's Georgia Williams.
