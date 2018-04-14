Commonwealth Games: England's David Luckman retains individual Queen's Prize

As is tradition of the event, David Luckman was carried from the range to the medal ceremony in a Sedan chair by his opponents

England's David Luckman claimed Commonwealth Games gold in the men's individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize as team-mate Parag Patel clinched the bronze medal.

Luckman, 41, finished in top spot at the Belmont Full Bore Range to retain the title he won at Glasgow 2014.

Australia's Jim Bailey finished just behind Luckman and took the silver.

It was Luckman's second gold after he and Patel, 42, retained their Queen's Prize pairs title earlier in the week.

In accordance with the tradition of the annual Prize event, which dates back to 1860, Luckman was carried from the range to the medal ceremony in a Sedan chair by his opponents.

"I am so pleased with today," said Luckman. "The last couple of days since the pairs, I've been having to fight it a bit and having to work very hard to get the points. Today felt like it should have felt."

In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions Dean Bale clinched bronze behind India's Sanjeev Rajput and Canada's Grzegorz Sych who won gold and silver respectively.