Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 5000m results

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Hellen ObiriKEN15:13.11
2Margaret ChelimoKEN15:15.28
3Laura WeightmanENG15:25.84
4Juliet ChekwelUGA15:30.17
5Celia SullohernAUS15:34.73
6Eilish McColganSCO15:34.88
7Eva CheronoKEN15:36.10
8Eloise WellingsAUS15:39.02
9Melissa CourtneyWAL15:46.60
10Madeline HillsAUS15:46.92
11Mercyline ChelangatUGA15:50.01
12Camille BuscombNZ15:55.45
13Emma MitchellENG16:02.80
14Steph TwellSCO16:05.65

