Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 5000m results
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Hellen Obiri
|KEN
|15:13.11
|2
|Margaret Chelimo
|KEN
|15:15.28
|3
|Laura Weightman
|ENG
|15:25.84
|4
|Juliet Chekwel
|UGA
|15:30.17
|5
|Celia Sullohern
|AUS
|15:34.73
|6
|Eilish McColgan
|SCO
|15:34.88
|7
|Eva Cherono
|KEN
|15:36.10
|8
|Eloise Wellings
|AUS
|15:39.02
|9
|Melissa Courtney
|WAL
|15:46.60
|10
|Madeline Hills
|AUS
|15:46.92
|11
|Mercyline Chelangat
|UGA
|15:50.01
|12
|Camille Buscomb
|NZ
|15:55.45
|13
|Emma Mitchell
|ENG
|16:02.80
|14
|Steph Twell
|SCO
|16:05.65