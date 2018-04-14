Commonwealth Games: Wales add to Gold Coast medal tally

Media playback is not supported on this device Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale

Wales have enjoyed more medal success on the penultimate day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Dani Rowe won bronze in the women's road race before another third place for para table tennis player Joshua Stacey.

This took Wales' tally to 31 which will increase to 34 with three more guaranteed podium positions in boxing.

Wales have won seven gold, 10 silvers and 14 bronzes medals. The highest Games haul was 36 in Glasgow in 2014.

The most golds achieved by Wales in one Commonwealth Games was 10 in Auckland in 1990.

Saturday success

Rowe, 27, who won Olympic gold on the track at London 2012, switched her allegiance from England for these Games after getting married in September 2017 to Welsh cyclist Matthew Rowe.

Wales' womens cycling team of Elinor Barker, Hayley Jones, Jessica Roberts, Manon Lloyd and Megan Barker laid the foundations for Rowe's podium position.

Stacey, 18, from Cardiff, defeated South African in the men's Theo Cogill in the TT6-10 singles bronze medal match.

Away from the finals, Wales men opened their Rugby Sevens campaign with a 31-5 win over Uganda.

15-year old diver, Aidan Heslop, is through to the final of the 10m platform after qualifying fifth.

Shooter Michael Wixey qualified first for the men's trap final. Wixey was aiming to make it a family affair after wife Sarah won bronze in the women's event 24 hours before.

Gareth Morris and Chris Watson, who won shooting silver in the Queens Prize Pairs couldn't add to their medal tally in the individual event. Morris finished 10th, while Watson was 16th.

Mike Bamsey failed to qualify for the final of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, placing ninth.