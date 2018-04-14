BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Galal Yafai wins boxing gold after edging tight 49kg final
'Scintilating' Yafai edges tight 49kg final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Galal Yafai wins boxing gold after edging a closely-contested 49kg final against India's Amit by a split decision at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
