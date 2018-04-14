BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Galal Yafai wins boxing gold after edging tight 49kg final

'Scintilating' Yafai edges tight 49kg final

England's Galal Yafai wins boxing gold after edging a closely-contested 49kg final against India's Amit by a split decision at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day ten of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Clarke crowned super-heavyweight champ

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Video

Lake wins silver in the women's high jump

Video

Now this is how you celebrate winning a gold medal...

Video

'Things I like' with Vicky Holland & Jess Learmonth

Video

Johnson questions Hudson-Smith's 'maturity' after relay injury

