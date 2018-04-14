Commonwealth Games: Kirsty Gilmour and Rajiv Ouseph win badminton bronze medals

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour recorded her first victory over Michelle Li of Canada to win women's singles bronze

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour and England's Rajiv Ouseph won badminton singles bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

And England are guaranteed four more medals on Australia's Gold Coast.

Gilmour won 21-11 21-16 against Canada's Michelle Li, who won the title in Glasgow in 2014, and Ouseph then came from behind to defeat India's HS Prannoy 17-21 25-23 21-9.

"There is overwhelming happiness and relief to be standing here," said 2014 silver medallist Gilmour.

Elsewhere, defending mixed doubles champions Chris and Gabby Adcock will face Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in an all-English final on Sunday.

Olympic bronze medallists Ellis and Chris Langridge are guaranteed at least silver in the men's doubles, while Smith and Sarah Walker reached the final of the women's doubles.

Ellis and Langridge pulled off the shock of the tournament to reach the men's doubles final, coming from behind to defeat Malaysia's Rio silver medallists and favourites Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 15-21 21-16 21-15.

That was after Smith and Walker had ensured their place in the women's doubles final with a 21-15 21-15 triumph over Australians Gronya Somerville and Setyana Mapasa.

The Adcocks - ranked 10th in the world - defeated Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying 21-19 21-17 and will play team-mates Ellis and Smith in the final after they came from behind to beat Indian duo Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwinni Ponnappa 20-22 21-18 21-16.

It is the second Commonwealth Games in succession there has been an all-English mixed doubles final, with the Adcocks beating Langridge and the now retired Heather Olver into silver in Glasgow four years ago.