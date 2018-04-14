BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Last-second winner sends England into netball final

Last-second winner sends England into netball final

Watch England women reach their first Commonwealth netball final with a goal in the last second of the game, after a brilliant second-half display against Jamaica.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day ten of the Commonwealth Games here.

